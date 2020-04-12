Claudine Ruth Schell, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed from this life Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Tulsa, OK. She was born August 6, 1929 in Tulsa to Chester Dewey Pittman and Sarah Ann (Gallamore Peigh) Pittman.
A graduate of Central High School, Claudine married Finis Gerald (Jerry) Schell in 1946, and they had their daughter, Judy, in 1949. An active spirit who enjoyed helping others, she worked as a soda fountain girl, switchboard operator, nursing assistant, candle and flower shop owner, and beautician. Claudine enjoyed horses, dogs including her beloved Chihuahua Cokie, reading the Bible, playing the organ and piano, and being in nature.
Claudine was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Fred and Effie Henry; and brother, Virgil Pittman. Claudine is survived by her daughter, Judy Spraker; grandchildren, Rachel Boeckman (husband Tim) and Gretchen Spraker; father of Claudine's grandchildren, Ed Spraker; sister-in-law, Irene Pittman; and many family and friends.
A prayer service for Claudine officiated by Rev. Alan McBroom will take place at Bell Cemetery in West Siloam Springs, OK. www.serenitytulsa.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.