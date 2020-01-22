October 25, 1939 January 18, 2020 Clay was a lifelong Oklahoman dedicated to his faith, his family, and the idea that education offers limitless opportunity. He was born in Oklahoma City, raised in Miami, OK, and built his family and career in Tulsa.
After graduating from Miami high school, he attended Northeast Oklahoma A&M and ultimately received his Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State.
He met Donna Kay Frost while both were at OSU, and they subsequently married and had two sons Jeffrey Scott Roblyer (married to Sofi) and Christopher Brett Roblyer.
He spent his career at Williams Bros., and after retiring devoted extensive time to his higher educational launching pad NEO by serving as President of its Foundation, as well as being a long time member of the Board.
