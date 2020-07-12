Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... WESTERN MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... SOUTHERN NOWATA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHERN WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 1245 AM CDT. * AT 942 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN MOVING SOUTH ACROSS TULSA AND ROGERS COUNTIES INTO WAGONER COUNTY. RUNOFF FROM THE TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. RADAR ESTIMATES 1.5 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN OVER PORTIONS OF ROGERS AND NOWATA COUNTIES. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... CLAREMORE... WAGONER... OWASSO... BIXBY... JENKS... GLENPOOL... COWETA... PRYOR CREEK... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... CHOUTEAU... CHELSEA... INOLA... SPERRY... OOLOGAH... RAMONA... ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER PORTIONS OF THE AREA AS ANOTHER ROUND OF STORMS MOVES IN FROM THE EAST. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL ADD TO THE MINOR FLOODING THREAT. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 219 AND 268. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&