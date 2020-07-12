C. Raymond Patton, Jr., 69, passed away on June 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marilee Melius Patton; his sons, Michael and Mathew; his brother, Jon; and beloved dogs, Millie and Gunner.
Son of C. Raymond and MaryLou Patton, Ray grew up in West Tulsa with two brothers, Richard and Jon. He graduated from Central High School in 1968. Ray majored in finance at the University of Oklahoma and continued his education at OU law school, where he graduated in 1976.
Ray joined the Oklahoma Department of Securities while in law school and was appointed Administrator in 1984 where he was responsible for securities regulation in Oklahoma. For the last 22 years, Ray was a shareholder at Conner & Winters. Ray also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Tulsa College of Law and as an adjunct settlement judge in federal court. Ray's professional stature was recognized by peers, clients and colleagues.
Ray cherished Marilee, his soulmate, and developed a large circle of friends in her hometown of Faulkton, South Dakota. Ray was a proud father. His greatest joy came from the accomplishments and activities of his sons, Michael and Mathew. Ray was an avid outdoorsman and had a boundless sense of humor.
A memorial in celebration of Ray's life is planned for Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 2:00 at Fitzgerald Colonial Chapel, Southwood, 3612 E. 91st Street, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74137. A mask will be requested to be worn for anyone attending the service.
A gift in memory of Ray may be made to Humane Society of Tulsa, 6232 E. 65th Street, Tulsa, OK 74135.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.