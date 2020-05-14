Clinton Stanley Crowe, Assistant Professor of History and Political Science at Tulsa Community College, was born in Tulsa on May 25, 1952. In high school, he enjoyed playing in rock 'n' roll bands, camping, and horseback riding. After some years as a professional musician and real estate professional, he set out on an academic career. He received a B.A. in English Literature and a M.A. in History from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, and a Ph.D. in history from the University of Arkansas. His principal academic focus was Oklahoma History. His book, Caught in the Maelstrom, The Indian Nations in the Civil War was recently published. He enjoyed the love of his family, playing Bach on his harpsichord, and was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry M. Crowe Jr. and Martha W. Crowe; and niece, Rebecca Crowe. He is survived by his brother, Michael Crowe and his wife, Becky, of Las Vegas, Nevada; brother, Robert Crowe and his wife, Nancy, of South Fork, Colorado; brother, Kirby Crowe and his wife, Nancy of Coweta; and four nieces, Gretchen Crowe of Garfield, Arkansas, Amy Bobryk, her husband, Ryan and daughter, Caroline of Orlando, Florida, Shelby Bowen and her husband, Matt of Tulsa; and Molly Crowe of Coweta. Donations in his honor may be made to the Tulsa Community College Foundation. Moore's Rosewood Chapel. moorefuneral.com
