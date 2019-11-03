Clyde Lawrence Johnson, the son of Clyde Walters and Louise Frances (Schottler) Johnson was born August 24, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky and departed this life on October 27, 2019 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, at the age of 82 years, 2 months and 3 days.
Clyde was a fun loving guy who enjoyed life to the fullest. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed all sports, but especially OU football and any Ice Hockey. He enjoyed spending time out on the links shooting a game of golf or being out on the lake. He spent 45 years living on Grand Lake in Disney, Oklahoma and he loved every minute he spent out on that water. Clyde touched many lives over the years and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael Johnson.
He is survived by a loving family which includes his sons, Frank Johnson and wife, Shala of Cookson and Fred Johnson of Kansas, OK; and his sister, Barbara Whiting of Phoenix. A host of friends and other relatives also survive him.
Services were entrusted to Hart Funeral Home of Tahlequah.
