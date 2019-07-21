Clyde V. McMasters passed away on July 10, 2019 joining his wife, Carol, in Heaven. He was born on August 8, 1922 with his identical twin brother, Donald Jr., to Donald H. and Edythe Hyde McMasters in their home in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. Clyde also had an older brother, Robert McMasters. All predeceased Clyde.
Clyde attended and graduated from Sapulpa High School. During his time there he played varsity basketball, volleyball, and tennis. He also earned his Eagle Scout, God and Country award, and attended three national Boy Scout Jamborees.
After graduating from high school, Clyde attended Park College in Missouri, earning a BA in Economics and Business Administration. While at Park Clyde met his "college sweetheart", Caroline Shedd, who became his wife for 72 years. Clyde joined the Navy while in college and served in World War II as a Naval aviator along with his brother, Don.
Following his release from active duty, Clyde attended Indiana University and earned an MBA in Insurance. Clyde and Carol returned to Sapulpa and along with his brother, Don, joined their father 's insurance agency, McMasters Insurance Counselors.
In 1951 both Clyde and Don earned the designation of CPCU (Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter), the first two in the state of Oklahoma. Following their designation, they taught the CPCU courses as adjunct professors with The University of Oklahoma.
Clyde remained active in the Navy Reserve for another 27 years where he commanded two reserve squadrons and retired with the rank of Captain.
It was important for Clyde to support and serve in the community in which he lived. He was president of the Jaycees, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club. He was the first president of the Friends of the Library Foundation, Chairman of the Industrial Authority, the School Foundation, as well as chairman of Metropolitan Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment. Clyde served as vice president of the Oklahoma Association of Insurance Agents. He was a member of the Rotary Men of Note for over 40 years and with them attended 11 Rotary international conventions. On President's Day 2016, Clyde and his twin brother, Don, represented veterans of WWII at the Oklahoma State Legislature, as members of the Greatest Generation.
Because of his love of God, Clyde gave his time to his Presbyterian church serving as an Elder, Deacon, Trustee and Sunday School Superintendent. He was a 70-year member of the choir.
Clyde lived his life always faithful to his Lord, his country, and his family.
He is survived by his son, Jim McMasters (Dawn) of San Diego and his daughter, Louise Bryant of Tulsa. He has four grandchildren, James McMasters II of San Diego, David Bryant II (Katy) of Tulsa, Shannon Beeson (Brandon) of Dallas, Tiffany Gerard (Randall) of Dallas; and his brother-in-law, Clark Shedd (Gladys) of Tucson. Clyde has 10 great-grandchildren along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to thank the friends and staff at Inverness Village where Clyde had been living since its inception 15 years ago. We would also like to thank Grace Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund of First Presbyterian Church of Sapulpa, P.O. Box 29, Sapulpa, OK 74067.
Memorial service will be held July 22, 2019 at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church in Sapulpa. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa, Oklahoma.
