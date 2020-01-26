William J. Joyce, Colonel, USAF (Ret). Retired Air Force Colonel and corporate lawyer died January 21, 2020. He was born in Tulsa, OK, December 9, 1930, the son of early day Tulsans, James J. and Helen C. Joyce. He graduated from Marquette High School and earned degrees at St. Benedict's College, Tulsa University College of Law and Ohio State University. He served on active duty with the Air Force for 26 years and later joined the legal staff of Boeing's Wichita Division, retiring and returning to Tulsa in 1993. Following his wife's death in 2012, he moved to a military retirement community in San Antonio, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Pat (Henderson) Joyce; his son, Marty; sister, Mary Eileen and husband, R. Clinton Hilburn; and sister,Catherine and husband, Charles Boling. He is survived by his daughter, Lt.Col. (Ret.) Julie Walker and son-in-law, Lt.Col. (Ret.) Larry Walker of San Antonio; two grandchildren; nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM, on Wednesday, January 29th, at Calvary Cemetery Chapel. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma or the Alzheimer's Association. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
Col. William J. Joyce
