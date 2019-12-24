Connie Jean (Gill) Cordell was born in Spiro, Oklahoma on November 7, 1933, to Robert Eugene and Mayme Ellen (Souddress) Gill and was the oldest of five sisters whom she loved dearly. She attended Old Town and Spiro Public Schools and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Spiro. Shortly after graduation she moved to Oklahoma City to pursue a career in business administration.
Connie's good friends introduced her to the love of her life, Lloyd, an electrical engineer, veteran of the Korean War and Colonel in the Oklahoma National Guard, in 1958. They married in November 1959 and would have celebrated their 60th anniversary this year. They lived in Tulsa and enjoyed many happy years together with their daughter, Ellen.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Barbara Ellen Cordell and son-in-law, Steven Butterfield of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sister, Nancy Bailey of Midland, Arkansas; sister, Linda Cowan and husband, Eddie, of Spiro, Oklahoma; brother-in-law, Larry DeLange of Longview, Texas; brother-in-law, Billy Butler of Spiro, Oklahoma; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Rose Cordell of Houston, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews that she loved.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mayme; husband, Lloyd; sisters, Carolyn DeLange and Donna Butler; and brother-in-law, Johnny Bailey.
Many thanks and love go out to the dear friends of Connie and Ellen whom both consider to be part of their family for all your love and support.
Graveside service and interment will be at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens on December 27, 2019 at 10 am. A memorial service will follow on January 18, 2020, at 10 am at Floral Haven Chapel.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Connie to the Alzheimer's Association for continuing research to combat dementia. FloralHaven.com
