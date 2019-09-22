Constance Irene (nee Ballmann) Chambers, 92, of Tulsa, OK passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was born January 13, 1927, in Kenton, Kentucky, the daughter of Diedrich E. and Adelyn Nancy Craig (nee Barnes) Ballmann.
She was raised in Fort Thomas, KY, where she graduated from Transylvania University in 1948 with her degree in Sociology and Economics. There she was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities; was a member of the Women's Lambas Honorary Fraternity; was elected "Miss Transylvania"; and was one of nine women to represent the United States at the International Guide and Folkdance Festival in London, England in 1949. It was also at Transylvania University where she met her future husband, Robert Henry Chambers.
Beginning in 1948, Connie devoted herself to the care and protection of children, working first in child welfare and protective services and as an adolescent counselor. Later in her career she worked as a psychiatric technician for Children's Medical Center in Tulsa, OK, retiring in the late 1990s.
Connie will be remembered for her strength and determination, love of learning, caring spirit, and crazy antics. She will be sincerely missed.
Connie is survived by her children whom she called her "cherished loves," Michael Baron Chambers (Denise) of Tulsa, OK; Marjorie Anne Vanslavie (Richard) of Sunbury, PA; and Sean Jeffrey Chambers (Tammy) of Lewisville, TX. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacque Nichole (nee Ellis) Ellison of Cyprus, TX, Andrew Robert Ellis of Raeford, NC, and Leah Katherine Vanslavie of Sunbury, PA; nieces, Betsy and Peggy Ballmann of Waukesha, WI and Missy McFarlane of Antigo, WI; cousin, Martha S. Renner (Dale) of Cincinnati, OH; and many other friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughters, Nancy Katherine and Judy Cathleen Chambers; grandson, Eric Chambers Vanslavie; brother and sister-in-law, Richard B. and Lacey Ballmann; and niece, Barbara Ballmann.
The family requests that those wishing to make a donation in her memory consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
The family invites friends to join them at 1:30pm, Monday, September 23, 2019, to celebrate Connie's life and legacy during a Gathering and Time of Remembrance Reception at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service, 5757 S. Memorial Drive.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at www.schaudtfuneralservice.com
