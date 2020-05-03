"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints." Psalm 116:15
Corrine Lynn O'Day-Hanan, of Talala, Oklahoma, passed away on April 7, 2020, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester, MN, after a long battle with Hodgkin's Disease and complications from a bone marrow stem cell transplant. She was 57 years old.
Corrine was the only one of her family to earn a college degree. She attended Tulsa Community College, where, although a student herself, she taught English composition. She then attended and graduated from Tulsa University with a BS degree in Business Administration in 1991. She subsequently earned a Juris Doctor degree in May 2003 from Tulsa University School of Law where she won numerous awards for academic achievement. She was a member of the Oklahoma Bar Association. She established a general law practice in Muskogee, OK, later specializing in civil rights, and even, despite the short time she had been practicing, argued a case before the United States 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, Colorado. She reluctantly retired from her law practice due to her illness.
Corrine spent her life as a crusader for the underdog. In college she organized Violence against Women protests and fought for protections for women who spoke out and safeguards such as better campus lighting. She used her Law Practice to stand up for people who had been wrongfully convicted or profiled; She kept a wardrobe at her office to help people who couldn't afford to dress professionally for court. After her retirement she used her power of written word to fight for social change and political justice. In her personal life she gave forgiveness to anyone who asked, no matter how many mistakes they made. And she loved her garden and growing and sharing food with everyone.
She loved to cook and fix big meals and treats for friends and family. She was noted for her easy manner, her great laugh, her love of Oklahoma State football, and her love for the Lord Jesus.
Corrine is survived by her husband of sixteen years, Scott Hanan, of the family home in Talala; sons, Aaron Freeman of Tulsa, OK, James Hanan and wife, Amy of Stillwater, OK, Joel Hanan of Stillwater, OK, Jason Hanan and wife, Stacy of Moore, OK, and Alec and Kyan Hanan of Talala, OK; daughters, Kristy O'Day of Prague, OK, Bethany (Betty) Goldey and husband, Dylan of Medford, OR, Jessica Hanan of Corpus Christi, TX, and Clarissa and Maggie Hanan of Talala, OK. She is also survived by her mother and step-father, Margaret and Lee Wheatly of Owasso, OK; step-mother, Patti Christian of Durhamville, NY; brothers, Paul Christian, Jr. and wife, Mary of Tulsa, OK, George Christian and wife Michele of Chesapeake, VA, Chris Christian and wife, Linda of Deerfield, NY, and Patrick and Daniel Buell of Durhamville, NY; sister-in-law, Tina Ring of Tulsa, OK; brother-in-law, Steven Hanan and wife, Doreen of New Haven, IN; grandchildren, Ayden Freeman of Tulsa, OK, and Mason and Atom Goldey of Medford, OR, Jace, Jadlynne, and Ayden Hanan and Elijah Irving, all of Stillwater, OK, June Hanan of Moore, OK, and Jaelyn Frutos of Corpus Christi, TX; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends, all of whom she loved and who loved her.
Corrine was preceded in death by an infant grandson in June 2018, Ethan Goldey of Medford, OR, and in February 2020 by her father, Paul Christian, Sr. of Durhamville, NY.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a much later date after resolution of the current viral pandemic.
The family requests that donations to the Mayo Clinic Bone Marrow Transplant Program, c/o Methun V. Shah, M.D., Ph.D., 200 1st St. SW, Rochester, MN 55905-0001, be given in her honor.
