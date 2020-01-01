Craig Richard Vowel passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, after a brief illness. He was born in Tulsa on May 29, 1963.

Craig grew up in Tulsa and graduated from Jenks High School. He attended Oklahoma State University before obtaining a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Central Oklahoma while working as a police officer in Nichols Hills, Oklahoma. After over 20 years of service with the Nichols Hills Police Department, Craig earned a second Bachelor's degree in nursing from Oklahoma State University Oklahoma City. This allowed him to pursue his ideal "retirement job" working as a traveling nurse, following the 78 degree line and seeing the USA. He had a recent pause to assist his sister in recovering from cancer in Phoenix.

Craig is survived by his parents, Max and Marian Vowel of Tulsa, OK; son, Max Vowel II of Blackwell, OK; daughter, Sara Vowel of Philadelphia, PA; and sisters, Kim Vowel of Phoenix, AZ and Tracy Vowel and husband, Einar Helland of London and Stavanger, Norway.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM at Redeemer Church, 5415 E. 101st St., Tulsa, OK.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity in his memory.

