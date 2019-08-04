A celebration of his life will be held Monday, August 5, 2019, in the chapel at The Park Church of Christ in Tulsa at 10:00 a.m. with burial following at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Friends may visit his family at Hayhurst Funeral Home in Broken Arrow on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.
Curtis was born Saturday, August 17, 1946, in Emporia, Kansas to JD and Mildred (Dorton) Hamilton. Curtis spent much of his early years in Jonesboro, Arkansas before moving to Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Curtis married the love of his life, Sharon Wilson, and they shared 52 years of marriage. During that time he served his country in the U.S. Army and attained the rank of 1st Lieutenant. Curtis and Sharon lived in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma for 25 years and had two children, Wes and Ashley. He was a proud father and husband who spoke highly of his family and grandchildren.
It would be hard to find someone more dedicated to his work than Curtis. He was the founder and former president of Classic Dental, Inc. in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his free time he was passionate about quail hunting, training dogs, field trials, riding horses, ranching and being outdoors.
Curtis is survived by his wife, Sharon Hamilton; son, Wes Hamilton and wife, Teresa of Broken Arrow; daughter,Ashley Robinson and husband, Matt of Wagoner; grandchildren, Dillon Hamilton, Natalie Hamilton, Luke Robinson, Brookelyn Robinson; mother, Mildred Hamilton; sisters, Shirley Pilleri, Doris Turner.
He was predeceased by his father, JD Hamilton. Hayhurstfuneralhome.com
