D.B. Woods of Tulsa, was born September 2, 1925 in Houston, Mississippi to Vida and David B. Woods Sr. He enrolled at Northeastern State Teachers College after WWII where he met his wife, Elois Fry. They later lived in Wagoner, OK, where D.B. was Band Instructor for several years. He made a career change by moving to Tulsa and going into business with his in-laws who owned Fry Optical Company. While he was an excellent salesman and received numerous awards, his true loves were his family and music. He was also well known as an encouraging father, coach and a provider of comedic relief. D.B.'s sister, Joanne Woods Hall, currently resides in South Carolina with her husband, Eugene. His family also includes daughters, Kristin Shurts (Charles) and Lisa Bradshaw (Lew.) He has 6 grandchildren: Reid and Aaron Plyler, David Bradshaw, Helen Cash, Chase and Bryce Shurts. He was also blessed with 8 great grandchildren. Some of his proudest accomplishments came from his time with the Army Air Corps where he retired as Staff Sargent; he was also a lifetime member of the NSU Alumni Association. While working in the optical business he played an integral part in helping establish the College of Optometry at NSU. He also led the orchestra for the annual Tulsa Lutheran Messiah presentation for over 25 years. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Kirk of the Hills Church, 4102 E. 61st (Tulsa) at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 16th. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Kirk of the Hills Church. schaudtfuneralservice.com
