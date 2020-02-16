Dale Leroy Bishop, 67, of Broken Arrow, OK passed peacefully on February 8, 2020 with his wife at his side. He was born May 30, 1952 in Fort Smith, AR, to Carol and Glenna Bishop who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sheila Bishop; daughter, Sarah Bishop Whited and husband, Donnie of Nixa, MO; daughter, Deanna Bishop Sanborn and husband, Capt. Aaron of Fort Meade, MD; 5 grandchildren including twins. Please visit FloralHaven.com
