Damon Lee Hayes passed away on August 7, 2019 at the age of 58. Damon was born December 4, 1960 to Lee Roy and Marilyn Hayes and attended Daniel Webster High School in West Tulsa. His passions were anything car related and he was a master auto painter. Damon is survived by three sisters, Vicki Nelson of Mexico, Teresa Tosh of Tulsa and Lisa Dannels of Tulsa. Damon is also survived by two children, Johnna Kaye Hayes and Damon Hayes Jr.; and one grandchild, Paige Marilyn Hayes; along with numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration and remembrance of his life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at his sister's residence, 2959 W. 58th St,, Tulsa, OK 74107.
