10/28/1936-4/22/20 Dan Riddell, of Tulsa, OK, passed away peacefully in his sleep on April 22. Dan was born in Oklahoma City to Albert and Francis Riddell. He attended The University of Oklahoma, where he graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering. He had a successful career in oil, which included travel to several parts of the world.
He married Betty L. Riddell in 1966 and is survived by 3 sons, Bob, Bill and Brian; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Danielle.
In lieu of a memorial, the family is asking that friends donate to tulsaspca.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.