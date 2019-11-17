Dana Mary Elias was born August 15, 1967 in Toledo, Ohio. She died November 4, 2019. She was 52.
Her infectious sense of humor and love of family and friends followed her everywhere. Whether at home where she created wonderful memories with her family or at the gym or tennis court, her passion and determination made it look effortless. Dana's vibrant beauty and warm smile lit up a room just by her presence and will never be forgotten.
She enjoyed selling real estate and renovating houses, but encouraging and supporting her family and friends brought her the most joy.
Dana is survived by her husband, Tim Elias; sons, Timmy and Nicholas Elias; mother, Jacqueline Moor; siblings, Johanna Franco and husband, Johnny, Patty Deutsch and Mia Carroll; nieces and nephews, Rachel Baer, Katrina Boyd, Andrew Stitch, DeeAnna Deutsch and Caroline Franco. She was preceded in death by her father, James Carroll.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 23rd, at the Church of Saint Mary, 1347 E. 49th Place in Tulsa. The family suggests donations be made in Dana's honor to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
