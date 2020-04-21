D. Adolph Williams, Jr., DDS, died April 16, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born March 25, 1924, and is predeceased by his parents, D. Adolph Williams, Sr., and Zemula "Tim" Williams, both long-time Tulsa educators.
Dr. Williams was a long-time dentist, and was in private practice in Tulsa from 1965 until his retirement in 2012. Before practicing in Tulsa, he was in private practice in Rockville, MD from 1959-1965.
Before practicing dentistry he was a research chemist at Argonne National Laboratory at the University of Chicago, IL and headed the Plutonium Lab developing instruments for detection of uranium. He was also Chairman of the Division of Natural Sciences at Morris College, Sumter, S.C., worked as a chemist at Cardinal Manufacturing Co. in Columbia, S.C. and was a chemist at Columbia Organic Chemicals Co. in Columbia, S.C.
Dr. Williams, who survived polio, graduated from Lincoln High School in Nowata, OK as class valedictorian in 1940. He knew then he wanted to become a dentist. However, he was not allowed to attend a white college in Oklahoma, and Langston University did not offer classes in pre-med. He was very proud of the fact that he earned several college degrees: B.A. from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, MO, B.S. in Zoology from the University of Iowa, M.S. from the Dept. of Analytical Chemistry from the University of Iowa and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Howard University School of Dentistry.
During his long career, Dr. Williams was a member of the Tulsa County Dental Society, Oklahoma Dental Association, American Dental Association and National Dental Association. He held the following civic positions: board member of the Tulsa Urban League and the Farm Home Administration, former 1st Vice Chair of the Tulsa Chapter of the NAACP, President of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, board member of the Margaret Hudson program, AARP board member, Oklahoma State Board of Nursing Homes board member and EMSA board member. Dr. Williams was the first black dentist accepted into the Southern Maryland Dental Society. As NAACP leader in Montgomery County, MD, he helped integrate department stores and restaurants in Bethesda and Chevy Chase, MD, and was one of the first black dentists to obtain oral surgical privileges at Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa, OK. He enjoyed being a member of the Kappa Alpha PSI fraternity.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Della Danyse Williams. He is survived by his spouse, Laura M. Williams, daughter, Karyn Y. Williams, grandsons, Charles Edward Thomas and Daniel Richard Williams, granddaughter, Brandi Amanda Williams-Brown, stepson Bruce I. Chatmon and two great grandchildren. www.butler-stumpff.com
