Our Dear beloved brother, Daniel Carroll Luker passed away 9/7/2019.

Preceded in death by his parents, Yvonne and Raiford Luker.

Survived by his siblings: Linda and John, Diane Clark, Romney Johnson.

Visitation 5-7 pm, Friday, Ninde Funeral Home on Peoria. Service 2 pm, Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visit Dan's Facebook page....Daniel Carroll Luker.

