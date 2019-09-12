Our Dear beloved brother, Daniel Carroll Luker passed away 9/7/2019.
Preceded in death by his parents, Yvonne and Raiford Luker.
Survived by his siblings: Linda and John, Diane Clark, Romney Johnson.
Visitation 5-7 pm, Friday, Ninde Funeral Home on Peoria. Service 2 pm, Saturday, Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visit Dan's Facebook page....Daniel Carroll Luker.
