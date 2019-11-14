Daniel Fallon Donovan, 69, musician and proud Irishman born February 20, 1950, died November 8, 2019.
Preceded in death by his father, Dr. Mark H. Donovan; mother, Dolores Fallon (Do) Donovan; and sister, Dominy Donovan.
Survived by sister, Marcia Donovan-Shead; step-daughter, Jennifer Bressette; nephews, Marc Sadeghi and Paul Sadeghi; and many friends and exes.
Rest in peace, Danny.
