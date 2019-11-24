Daniel Kent Arthrell passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019 in the town of Los Cabos, Mexico, while on Vacation with his wife of 46 years, Claudia Crittendon Arthrell. Daniel was born in Oberlin, Ohio on September 2, 1946 to George and Millie Arthrell. He moved to Tulsa in 1969 to gain experience which led to his 40 year career with the Community Service Council. Daniel received his Bachelor's and Master's from the University of Tulsa where he studied Criminal Justice and Organizational Psychology. Daniel was a force for good in Oklahoma and will be remembered for his work in child abuse prevention, public health and his unconditional positive regard for humanity. Daniel is survived by his wife, Claudia; his son, Justin, his wife, Kelly and their two children, Ash and Sage of Santa Fe, NM; his son, Mykey, his wife, Margaritte and their two children, Millie and Simone of Tulsa, OK; and his brother, Bill of Cleveland, OH. Services will be held at All Souls Unitarian Church on November 30th at 1pm. In Lieu of flowers - donations to All Souls or Northeastern Oklahoma Community Food Bank.
