Services to honor the life of Daniel Martinez will be 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service Chapel with a reception to follow at Schaudt's. Daniel Martinez passed away Monday, November 25, 2019, in Englewood, Colorado, at the age of 62.
Daniel was born on Saturday, June 1, 1957, in Miami, Florida, to Evelio and Enrqueta Martinez.
Daniel always had an interest in aviation from a young age growing up in the Miami, Fl area. He also had a passion for auto and aircraft mechanics. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, hiking, and wood working. He was even a Boy Scout Leader for twenty years.
His professional career began with ten years at Eastern Airlines, starting as an aircraft mechanic, and becoming a technical foreman before joining American Airlines. He worked with American for twenty years beginning as a tech specialist, and retiring as the Vice-President of Line Maintenance. After retiring, Daniel began at AAR and traveled the world, and dedicated five years to it. He was the Vice President and General Manager/special project manager.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evelio and Enriqueta.
Survivors include: his wife of forty years, Susan Martinez; son, Matthew Martinez, and his wife, Ashley; son, Jeffrey Martinez; granddaughters, Alexandra Martinez and Avery Martinez; brother, Luis and his wife, Esther; as well as many other family members and friends.
A private graveside funeral service will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Arrangements are entrusted to Schaudt's Tulsa Funeral Service. Family and friends may send memories and condolences to the family online at schaudtfuneralservice.com
