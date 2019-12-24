Born August 22, 1969 to parents, Dan A. and Betty L. Riddell, passed away December 11, 2019. She loved her family, two Pomeranians and enjoyed gardening and fishing. Her smile and unique sense of humor will be forever missed. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Danielle J. Riddell to alspatientservices.com.

