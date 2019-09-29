Darlene Harrington died September 26, 2019.She was born July 9, 1926 to August and Fern (Harris) Graf in Doniphan, Nebraska. She graduated from Doniphan School in 1944, received her Bachelor's of Arts in Education in 1949 from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She taught school three years in Nebraska.
Darlene enjoyed church, 4H, and music in her youth. On August 28, 1949, she married Harlan Hugh Harrington of Riverton, Nebraska. They lived in Texas for 24 years and in Tulsa since 1976. She was active in church, Girl Scouts, choir, Tulsa Choraliers, and Meals on Wheels. She was a member of Southern Hills United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harlan Hugh Harrington, and her grandson, Shawn Leland. Survivors include daughter, Janet LeLand and husband, Doug Kimbrell; daughter, Beth and husband, Dan McKay; son, Robert and wife, Becky Harrington; son, Steve Harrington and wife, Jennifer Polle; grandchildren, Dawn and husband, Shane Ellis, Mikell Fulton, James Fulton, Delania and husband, Billy Hammack, and Crystal and husband, Robert Olsen.
Memorial celebration will be at Southern Hills United Methodist Church Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Burial will be at Cedarview Cemetery, in Doniphan, Nebraska. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Southern Hills United Methodist Church or your favorite charity. www.moorefuneral.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.