Darrell Blackburn was an electrical engineer specializing in both heavy power and power supplies. He had offices in Tulsa, Ontario and New York City. His responsibilities included 2/3 of the United States and Mexico. He was a member of First Christian Church.
He left behind: his wife, Darlene; children, Laurita and Blake Blackburn and Jerie Lynn Fitzpatrick; grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
Darrell enjoyed the extensive traveling he did and working in his yard.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 20th, at First Christian Church with interment following at Memorial Park Cemetery Tulsa. www.moorefuneral.com
