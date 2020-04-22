David Arthur (Skip) Logan, 83, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in Tulsa. Skip was born on November 25, 1936 and was the only child of Arthur Lawrence Logan and Muriel Potter.
During World War II when his father was serving in Japan and Panama with the U.S. Air Force, Skip and his mother lived with his grandmother in Floral Park, Long Island, New York. His favorite memories from his childhood involved eating penny ice cream cones by the railroad tracks with his best friend, Bobby. When they could afford it, they would take the train into the city to see movies at Radio City Music Hall or attend Dodger games at Ebbets Field. Skip began a lifelong love of the Dodgers from those days he spent watching the Boys of Summer including the greats like Gil Hodges, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Jackie Robinson, Duke Snider and Dixie Walker.
Skip's family was eventually transferred to Charlottesville, Virginia where he graduated from Lane High School and then the University of Virginia. Skip met and fell in love with a local Charlottesville girl, Betty Jane Quick, and they were married on September 6, 1958. They had four children: Marty, Leanne, Robin and David. They were happily married for almost 40 years until Betty passed away on August 17, 1998.
Skip spent twenty years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. His service took him all over the world including tours in France and Taiwan. Skip served his country honorably in the Vietnam War and was awarded a Bronze Star. Skip retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Major in 1980.
On March 31, 2001, Skip was blessed with love again when he married Clara Hutchens. They enjoyed a beautiful 19 years together before Skip passed away. Clara was his caregiver and loving partner and the family will be forever grateful to her for the joy she brought into his life.
Anyone who knew Skip, knew that he was a proud American. He loved our country, our flag, our military, eagles and all things red, white, and blue. He loved airplanes, trains, sports and history. But, as much as Skip loved our country, and as much as he loved his family, he loved God more. He would want you to know that any good in his life was an undeserved blessing, and a gift from our good, good Father. Skip served faithfully for years as an usher and then together with Clara as Directors of the adult Sunday School class at Eastwood Baptist Church in Tulsa.
Skip is survived by his loving wife, Clara Logan of Catoosa; Marty Garland and her husband, Jim, of Conway, Arkansas; Leanne Rand of Arlington, Texas; Robin Clarke and her husband, Kevin, of Arlington, Texas; and David Logan and his wife, Shelley, of Flower Mound, Texas; 23 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also grieving with the family are Skip's bonus children, Vicki and Rex Blankenship of Broken Arrow; Chris and Linda Hutchens of Owasso; Jana and Erik Anderssen of Broken Arrow; Susan and Lee Rollins of Owasso; and Mark Hutchens of Tulsa; 16 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Skip's honor to the John 3:16 Mission in Tulsa, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave, Tulsa, OK 74103. John316mission.org
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at a later date.
