David Cook, Professor of Theatre, Emeritus passed December 14, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Mt. Pleasant, TX, he attended the University of Tulsa on a football scholarship and became a proud member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. After service in the U.S. Army he had early success in Los Angeles on the small screen.
His interests turned to academics. David earned his M.A. In his first teaching position at SE OK State, he created a first rate program that received Kennedy Center Honors. He went on to KU to distinguish himself as a scholar, teacher, actor and director, while earning his PhD in Theatre History. For 35 years he taught at the University of Tulsa where he helped develop an outstanding theatre program, served as Chair of the Theatre department for many years and later the Arts Management program as well.
He received honors for his teaching, but for most Tulsans he was best known by 7 words: "North South East and Western Wear, Drysdales". Graduates heard their names ring out as they walked across the stage. He was the "Voice of TU" and for a time when you called TU, his was the voice you heard.
David had ties to all of the Arts organizations in Tulsa such as guest appearances with Tulsa Ballet and Tulsa Opera. He served on the TATES. Among many honors David received the Mary Kay Place Legacy award for his lifetime contributions to the Tulsa arts scene.
David is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Maureen; their children, Christopher, Carsley, Nicole and Erica; and grandchildren, Lauren, Alanna, Bailey and Paxton; as well as two great-grandchildren, Nova and Bryson.
David was a force in so many lives and those who knew him were touched by his spirit - gentle, kind, strong and mischievous. He is deeply missed.
A memorial service celebrating David's life will be held Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 2 pm at the Gussman Theatre located in the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus.
