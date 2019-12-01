David Dale Denham, 76, passed from this world on November 26,2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. David was born on October 4, 1943 in Sapulpa, OK and was the youngest of twin boys. David grew up on a working cattle ranch owned by his parents near Kellyville. After graduating from Kellyville Public School, he attended Oklahoma State University receiving a B.S. degree in housing and interior design. While attending OSU David was awarded a Lew Wentz Scholarship and belonged to Omicron Zu, National Honor Society, graduating at the head of his class. David joined the U.S. Navy and was assigned to active duty aboard the USS Essex CUS-9 Aircraft Carrier. David worked for Tulsa Decorating legend, Louie Perry, upon Louie Perry's retirement David founded David Denham Interiors continuing a history as decorator to many Tulsa families. David received the Veterans Committee People to People Award for outstanding service from the Honorable Jean S. Gerald, Ambassador to UNESCO, Paris and Luxembourg in appreciation of his renovation of the UNESCO Embassy residence of Rue Leopold, Paris. David had multiple interests which included an Interior Design and antique shop, Denham Operating Oil Company, various rental properties, maintaining the family ranch, in addition he spent years restoring one of the Kennedy Mansions. David was preceded in death by his parents: Frank and Audrey Denham; his wife, Sophia; his brothers, JR. and Tom Denham; and his nieces, Audrey Page and Charmain Denham. David is survived by his twin brother, Dr. Dan Denham (Anita); his sister, Shirley Andrew; his nieces, Anna Page, Tosha Schiffly, Alecia Denham, Deeann Parnell, Cheryl Denham, Bette Denham; and nephew, Brent Denham. David was a very kind, generous, positive person who wanted to make the world more beautiful. He will be very much missed by family and friends. Visitation will be Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00-4:00pm at the Smith Funeral Home in Sapulpa, OK. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Tulsa, OK at 2:00pm. Interment to follow at Green Hill Cemetery in Sapulpa, OK
