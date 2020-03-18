Gene and Anne Moulder Hensley welcomed their first boy into the world on September 9, 1951 at St. John Hospital in Tulsa.
David attended Barnard Elementary School before attending several schools including McCall's Chapel in Ada; Shady Brook in Richardson, TX and Hissom Memorial Center in Sand Springs. In 1970, he moved to the Home of Hope in Vinita and, through them, moved to a group home in Claremore in 1997.
He never met a stranger and didn't allow his disability to prevent him from getting out in the community including the Zoo, Gathering Place or the Aquarium and he particularly enjoyed the weekly services at College Hill Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ethan and Helen Moulder and L.L. and Jo Hensley; and his beloved parents, Anne and Gene Hensley.
Survivors include his brother, Barry and brother-in-law, Terry Baxter; uncles Greg and Gran Moulder; cousins, Susan Durant and Gran Moulder, Shelby Moulder-Krehbiel, Neil and Chris Moulder, Dorothy McCormick, Lou Schomer, Dave Schomer, Lee and Kenny Hensley, Joyce Adkisson Kuhn; aunts, Connie Moulder and Ruth Ann Kelly; step-brother, Paul Hasse; and many staff members who took care of him through the years and considered by him to be family.
There will be viewing at Stanleys Funeral Service on 31st Street from 3-7 on Wednesday and a private graveside service Thursday to be followed by a memorial service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in David's name to the Home of Hope in Vinita, P. O. Box 903, Vinita OK 74301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.