Aug. 23, 1939-Apr. 23, 2020
David Henry Schaub passed away on April 23, 2020 in Tulsa at St. John Medical Center with his beloved wife, JoAnn Schaub (née Goble) by his side. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
David was born and raised in St. Louis where he attended Normandy High School. He credits his high school teacher, Esther Goff, with challenging his intellect and compelling a life-long love of learning. He cherished his friendship with her until her death in 2017.
David's life was characterized by his loyal and long-time relationships, his brilliant mind, and his passion for engaging with students using the Socratic method. David attended the University of Missouri at Columbia where he earned a B.A. with Honors in Political Science (1966) and an M.A. in Political Science (1968). As a graduate student at the University of Missouri, David was given the opportunity to teach political philosophy. This was the beginning of his passion for teaching and public speaking. His commitment to the life of the mind led him to pursue greater depth in his studies so he entered the University of California Santa Barbara as a Ph.D. candidate in Political Science (1968-1971). David went on to earn his J.D. with honors at The George Washington University School of Law in 1974. David's Bar Memberships included United States Supreme Court, Supreme Court of Virginia, Supreme Court of Louisiana, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Virginia, and United States District Court for the Eastern District and Middle Districts of Louisiana.
David had a long and successful banking law career with twenty-one years in the banking sector working as Counsel for the U.S. Comptroller of the Currency in Washington, D.C., and working for several banks including First National Bank in Oklahoma City and Central National Bank in Enid. David proudly served as the Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel for Groendyke Transport, Inc., Enid, Oklahoma, from 1995-2015. David served in the United States Marine Corps, graduated from the Army Language School completing a forty-seven week course of instruction in Russian, and was a police officer for the St. Louis Police Department.
David had a love of sailing, scotch, fine wines, New Orleans cuisine, St. Louis Cardinal baseball, classical music, history, and political philosophy. David had many interests and wore many hats during his long life, a tribute to his engaging, complex and incredibly gifted mind. He was a baseball player, a Marine, a police officer, a classical scholar who could read original texts in Latin and Greek, a university professor, a law student, an OCC banking specialist, general counsel for banks, savings and loans and Groendyke Transport. He was perhaps most of all, a student of the human condition across time who loved to study, understand and impart his knowledge and wisdom to others. The titles of the courses he taught over his lifetime evidence a breadth and depth of knowledge that few could ever hope to possess. David also had an ornery streak and loved to play the contrarian, but with good intentions. Those who knew him best remember his openness and acceptance of all kinds of people and points of view. He found room in his life for anyone with a modestly inquiring, ethical mind. He also had a knack for accessing his exhaustive library of sources to supply a quote or story to subtly, many times indirectly, help people by imparting knowledge or encouraging critical thinking. To those close to him, seeing his brilliant mind at work, especially when as it so often was trying to help others learn, was quite a thrill. Many remember David's lecture in 2011 to a group of 6-12th grade students at Oklahoma Bible Academy in Enid. A friend said, "It is impressive to watch how David, with no notes, quotes original source after original source, word for word, never misquoting, using them to introduce a room full of teenagers to foundational principles of the American system, explained in a way that they certainly had never seen before, treating the students as adults capable and worthy of serious thought".
David and JoAnn met in New Orleans and married in 1984 at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, where JoAnn was raised. They put down deep roots in Oklahoma, where they enjoyed thirty-five years of marriage and a shared love of friends, family and colleagues in Oklahoma City, Enid, Tulsa and at Grand Lake, where he and JoAnn have a home in the Coves. His leisure time was spent with dear friends at his favorite meeting places, the Ridge Grill, The Summit Club, Cherokee Yacht Club and Shangri-La. His final hours were spent with JoAnn listening to Beethoven's Violin Concerto in D major, Op. 61., recorded and played by a young family friend who associated it with David who had told her it was his favorite.
In addition to his wife, JoAnn, David is survived by his brother, Edward Schaub of Topeka; daughter, Rachel Schaub Herold (Rick) of Phoenix and son, Matthew Schaub (Jamie) of Phoenix; grandchildren, Will Herold, Emma Herold, Jackson Schaub and Georgia Schaub; nieces, Sandy Schaub and Susan Schaub Brinker (Mike); great niece, Abby Brinker Boeselager (Erik) and great nephew, Ryan Brinker (Alexis); brother-in-law, J. Vance Goble of Pittsburgh. David was predeceased by his parents, Otto and Edna Seely Schaub.
Due to the current social distancing restrictions, there will be no public funeral service. JoAnn is preparing a memorial video to commemorate David's life that will be shared with family and friends.
