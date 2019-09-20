David Neil Hudson passed away on September 14, 2019 in Oologah, Oklahoma at the age of 48.
He was born on December 13, 1970 to J.F. and Suzanne Hudson in Oklahoma City.
David and Gayla were married on September 1, 1991 and together had three daughters. He attended school in Moore, Southeast, U.S. Grant and Metro Tech. He was in the Army National Guard from 1993-2001. David had worked for American Airlines since August of 1996 as an Avionics Crew Chief.
David enjoyed working on cars, motorcycles and airplanes. He loved riding motorcycles and touring on road trips with his family. He enjoyed studying science and nature and playing video games live with his daughters.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gayla Hudson; his three loving daughters, Kylie Hudson, Katie Hudson and Emily Hudson; his loving mother, Suzanne Hudson; brother, Jeff Hudson; stepmom, JoAnn Hudson; in-laws, Kathy Akers, Gary Akers, Shane and Brandy Dearman; nieces; nephews; uncles and cousins.
Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, from 11:00-12:00 PM at Green Hill Funeral Home Chapel, Owasso. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, from 12:00 to 8:00 PM at 9901 North Owasso Expressway, Owasso.
