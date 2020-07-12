David J. Tippeconnic, Comanche/Cherokee was born in Kingman, Arizona, on January 30, 1940 to John and Juanita Tippeconnic. On July 5, 2020 David passed away after a five year battle with cancer. David rose from a one room school house on the Navajo Reservation at Mexican Springs, NM, to the Board Room of Phillips Petroleum Company as Executive Vice President and President of Phillips 66. David also became CEO of the UNO-VEN Company, CITGO Petroleum Company and Cherokee Nation Enterprises.
David served on Board of Directors of Phillips Petroleum Company, ONEOK, Rive Technologies, Cherokee Nation Businesses, Matrix Service Company, BOK Financial, St. Francis Health Systems and Arrow-Magnolia International, Inc.
After graduating from Navajo Methodist Mission in Farmington, NM, David obtained a BS in Chemical Engineering from Oklahoma State University and an MS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Arizona.
David is survived by Lynda, his wife of 57 years; his two daughters, Marylyn Tippeconnic and Tanya Tippeconnic-Shaw; his son-in-law, Conley Phipps; grandchildren, Tynan Shaw, Tierney Shaw, Mackenzie Phipps, Trey Phipps and Mollie Phipps. All live in the Tulsa area.
He valued hard work, education, time with his family and time on the golf course. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of David J. Tippeconnic at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
A family service will be held at a later date in Cache, Oklahoma, at the Deyo Mission Church. Ninde Brookside Chapel 918-742-5556 www.ninde.com
