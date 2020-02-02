David Lawrence Barry passed on January 22, 2020, leaving behind whom he called the love of his life, his wife, Gloria and survived by his children, David L. Barry, Jr. of Tulsa, Christopher Michael Barry of Flower Mound, Texas, Sterling Hawthorn of Frisco, Texas, Stephen Christopher Hawthorn, Alexandra Hawthorn and Stephanie Hawthorn, all of Tulsa, Katherine Schulman and Susan Mitchell, both of Austin, Texas; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Brilliant and devoted to enriching his loved ones and family, never complaining. He loved the outdoors especially the mountains. He would spend his summers when he was young at various camps, St. John's in Wisconsin and Yellowstone where they would go from one end to the other on horseback. He adored that and looked forward to it.
Born January 5, 1936, the son of William David Barry, Jr. and Mina Norris Barry who preceded him along with two brothers, John and Norris Barry; two half-brothers and two half-sisters.
He was a graduate of Cascia Hall and was very proud his granddaughter, Alex attended there to carry on that legacy. He later graduated from The University of Tulsa with a Juris Doctorate Degree.
He was employed with the National Bank of Tulsa. After he married Gloria, he became a member of the Colorado Bar and started the trust department at Lakeside National Bank, Wheatridge, Colorado, a suburb of Denver. After living in Denver for 10 years, he was approached by several banks needing trust departments. He chose one in El Dorado, Arkansas due to the closeness to Tulsa and where he had many family members, and started their trust department and was a member of the Arkansas bar. He was approached by Arvest Bank of Tulsa, a member of the Walton family, that wanted a trust department started in Tulsa. He retired from there in 2000.
He often had to stand up to board members and bank presidents to fend off irresponsible investments that were not qualified as fiduciary investments in the trust area and never wavered. He was as ethical a man as you would ever meet. Never giving in. He stood by his trust clients and their needs always.
His grandfather, WC Norris brought his plant from Allentown, Pennsylvania to Tulsa during the oil boom days around 1910 and invented the succor rod still used today. They sold it in the 1950's to the Dover Corporation, the largest employer in Tulsa. During WWII he changed the plant to make bombs for the Navy. Mr. Norris and plant workers both were awarded the highest honors the Navy could award for efforts during WWII. He would work right alongside the plant workers, they really liked him.
David provided a complete history of the WC Norris plant at the historical society. Pictures and information can all be found there for historical purposes. The plant is still here in Tulsa. WC Norris, a division of Dover still employs many people. David even resembled his grandfather, Norris.
No husband or father was more loved by his wife and family. He will be missed forever by those who loved him. Tulsa lost a great man. A Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial were held at St. Clements of Rome. He was interred at a private burial plot at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations can be made to St. Clements of Rome or ALS Foundation Association. Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel, 918-291-3500. www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
