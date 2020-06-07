David Lee Lomax was born February 8, 1929 in Cherryvale, KS and died June 4, 2020 in Tulsa, OK, at the age of 91. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1947, and began working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. at the age of 18. He was a sergeant in the army during the Korean War and then returned to his job with SWBT, where he worked for 40 years. He married the love of his live, Nell Eliza Ledford in 1951. He was a devoted, loving and giving man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Madolyn Lomax; his brother, Marvin Lomax II; and grandson, Robert Lomax Jr. He is survived by 6 children: Nanette, Pam, Cindy, David, Bobby and Denise; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren. Services pending with Moore's Southlawn Chapel, 918-663-2233. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Baptist Children's Home: 12700 E. 76th St. North, Owasso, OK 74055

