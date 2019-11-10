David Lynn Mandrell, 68, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born in Tulsa on September 5, 1951 to Donald Ray Mandrell and Thelma Ruth "Mike" (Shatzer) Mandrell. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by wife, Patricia; brother, Stephen and his wife, Ruth of Littleton, Colorado; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind very much loved pets.
A retired attorney, David graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1969 and from the University of Tulsa with a BS in 1974 and a JD in 1978.
David's quiet manner belied his adventuresome spirit. He climbed active volcanoes, trekked less traveled parts of Central and South American countries, drove raceways and backpacked through Europe, sleeping under the Eiffel Tower and on Formula 1 grounds. He had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He was an avid sports fan, following baseball, fútbol, and tennis among others. Though not a musician, music was a passion for David, listening to and reading about it, discussing it and for several years writing about it for the Tulsa Tribune.
David was a good, kind man who loved home, family and friends. He will be missed.
A memorial reception will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at the Tulsa Garden Center, Woodward Park, Tulsa, OK.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Pawsitively Tulsa, c/o Oklahoma Alliance for Animals, 5321 S. Sheridan, #300, Tulsa, OK 74145. Ninde Brookside, 918-742-5556 www.ninde.com
