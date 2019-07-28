Funeral services for David "Punk" Moore, Sr. will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Tahlequah on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2:00pm with Pastor Royce Wittman and Pastor Dwain Denny officiating. Punk will be laid to rest at Tahlequah City Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019, from 3:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed Culver Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.reedculver.com
David "Punk" Moore was born on October 19, 1946 in Chamberlain, South Dakota, to Edwin S. and Sallie (Beaver) Moore. After his birth, he was handed into his mother's arms by a Catholic nurse who was excited by his brown, round, fat face and gleefully exclaimed, "he looks just like a little pumpkin." Ever since, family and friends have called him "Punk".
He attended Tahlequah Public Schools and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1964. Punk later graduated Fort Scott Community College (1966), he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from Northeastern State University (1969) and Master's in Education from NSU (1974). He was a lifelong Tahlequah Tiger, Fort Scott Greyhound and NSU Redman.
He was active in multiple sports, lettering nine times at Tahlequah High and played quarterback at high school and collegiate level. This would lead to a lifetime passion for sports and education. Punk took this passion further and became a beloved teacher and coach. He began his coaching career at Tahlequah Public Schools, before moving to Broken Arrow, Bixby, Tulsa Hale, Tulsa Rogers and eventually capping a 38 year career at Catoosa Public Schools. He served as an assistant football coach, head football coach, basketball, track, wrestling and golf coach.
Punk was known for his defensive coaching skills and while he was a man of few words on the sidelines he could communicate a book to his players through a single look.
Early in life, he showed a desire to emulate his uncles, Kenneth Moore and Glenn Moore; brothers, Ed Moore and William "Buddy" Moore; and his cousins, Perry Beaver and Blue Gaither. All of who were successful coaches. In addition to coaching, he refereed many basketball games throughout northeast Oklahoma.
Punk also enjoyed teaching History, American Civics, Oklahoma History, Psychology, Sociology and current events. Many former students have commented how much they enjoyed his class and teaching techniques.
On October 17, 1974, Punk would go on a blind date with Jean (Tincher) Moore and two years later, they were married on October 16, 1976, leading to almost 43 years of memories. Jean supported his career in every way a coach's wife could. Moving to cities when the job called for it, attending every football game he coached and would make her support known throughout the stands by her vivacious yells. Jean knew little of how the game was played in the beginning and Punk was soon bringing home game footage to teach Jean the finer points of the game.
Punk was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Hall of Fame in 2005, the Fort Scott Hall of Fame in 2007 and he served as the Oklahoma Coaches Association Region 7 Representative from 1988-1990. Punk traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii in '91 with a team of Oklahoma players competing in the Sooner Stampede. Punk also went to the Shrine Bowl in Tulsa in 1987 and Oil Bowl in 1991, earning him the award of All-State Bowl Coach in 2001. He coached the Semi-pro Oklahoma Outlaw Football team in 1984. Twenty-seven years ago, Punk organized the first Doyle Green Golf Tournament and scholarship to benefit Tahlequah Athletics and that tournament still goes on today.
He was a proud citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation and a fifty-year member of the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
On Wednesday, July 24, 2019, David "Punk" Glenn Moore, Sr., at the age of 72, left this field of play to be with his Lord. He will be missed by all that had the privilege to meet him.
He is survived by his wife, Jean (Tincher) Moore of the home; four children, David G. Moore, Jr., Kim (Moore) Broadhurst and husband, David, Lance Kaufman and wife, Cheri, and Meredith (Moore) Hall and husband, Brett; two brothers, Ed Moore, Sr. and wife, Linda, William "Buddy" Moore and wife, Berniece; and one sister, Kelly (Moore) Wilson and husband, John. His memory lives on through his eight grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving and supportive parents.
Punk cherished his family and encouraged strong family bonds. He developed lasting and deep friendships throughout his life with friends, fellow coaches and players. He was a son, brother, uncle, husband, Dad and Little Papa. www.reedculver.com
