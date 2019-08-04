David Wayne Wharton, artist, print maker, and founding Director of the Fine Arts Department for the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, passed away May 18, 2019, at his home in Lewistown, MT. David was born in Wichita Falls, TX, to Raymond Wharton and Jane (Neeley) Rudd on November 19, 1951. He graduated from Thomas A. Edison High School in 1970, earned a B.F.A. at Oklahoma University, and an M.F.A at Cranbrook Academy of Art. He worked as a full-time artist since 1977, including university teaching and work in the the non-profit world. His love of the wilderness and the West is shown in his paintings, lithographs, and prints, which are in collections throughout the country. Wharton is survived by his two daughters, Caroline Wharton and Rose Pember; his granddaughter, Isabella Pannoni; and his brother, Larry (Marcia) Wharton; his aunt, Betty Javine and his uncle, Warren Wharton; and his nephew, Ryland Wharton; and nieces, Hannah Coggin and Molly Smith. A gathering of friends will be held August 17, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. in Sun Valley, ID. For details and to RSVP, contact the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.