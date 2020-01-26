May 28, 1936 - Jan. 17, 2020
Deborah Williams Pinkerton died January 17, 2020 surrounded by her children and grandchildren and enveloped in love.
Deborah McKee Williams was born in Oklahoma City to Bertha "Bert" Freeman and Addison "Sparky" F. Williams. She graduated in 1954 from Classen High School. As a teen, she and a sister would travel by themselves by train to spend summers on her aunt and uncle's farm in Vermont. She went east to college and graduated in 1958 from Colby College with a degree in psychology. She returned to Oklahoma City, met and married James C. Pinkerton who was attending law school, and the young couple moved to Tulsa.
In Tulsa, Debbie joined Boston Avenue United Methodist Church and became a lifetime member of the Roundtable Sunday School Class. Debbie was generous with her time and an energetic volunteer. Among her many civic roles she worked for the American Red Cross, was active in the Junior League, and served as president of Chamber Music Tulsa and on the boards of the YWCA, Concertime, RSVP, and The Patrick Henry Foundation.
Debbie loved spending summers at the family cabin in Bella Vista, Arkansas with her children and their cousins: Caroline, Susi, Don, and Amy Cole. After her divorce in 1987, Debbie took a rugged Outward Bound canoe adventure which was life affirming. She earned an MBA from the University of Tulsa in 1992 and then worked in accounting. She was an avid reader and a talented card and game player. She loved to dance and to laugh. She adored her friends from bridge club, book club, mahjong, knit wits, and Chi Omega sorority. Above all, she will be remembered as a person who had lifelong friends, really listened to others, and cared deeply.
Debbie leaves behind her beloved family: daughter, Beth Sewell (Curt); son, John Pinkerton (Hope); five grandchildren, Dustin Sewell (Hayley), Brittany Wilkinson (Shane), James, Sam, and Anna Pinkerton; sister, Vickie Ancona (Richard); niece, Jill Livingston (Mark); and nephews, Scott Spear and Chris Ancona (Emma). She was predeceased by her sister, Pat Spear.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Outward Bound or the Tulsa Opera.
