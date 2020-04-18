Dee Ann (Adamson) Elliott, 76, of Tulsa left to be with our Lord on April 14, 2020 after a long battle with Liver Disease.
Dee Ann was born on April 10,1944, the oldest of three children to the late Calvin and Udeyne Adamson. Dee Ann graduated from Edison High School in 1962 and loved her career as a Nurse. She was the loving mother of Timothy, Shawn, Jonothan, Andrew and Jason.
Dee Ann enjoyed working on puzzles, writing poetry, short stories and being with family. She enjoyed the company of grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Dee Ann is survived by her husband of 25 years, John Ansel Elliott. She was cremated at Adams Crest Funeral Home and will be lovingly remembered for eternity. Family request donations in the form of planting a tree in her name via the funeral home website.
