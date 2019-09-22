Della Charlotte Robins, 92, passed away September 18, 2019 in Broken Arrow. She and her twin sister, Zella were born in Blackwell, OK, on July 2, 1927 to George L. Hendricks and Alverda Van Gundy Hendricks. Della had 8 sisters, 1 brother, and 3 step-sisters. She is survived by two of her sisters, Berniece Van Schuyver and Bette Dacus. Her first husband, William E. Reynolds was deceased in 1973. Her second husband, Earl D. Robins passed away in 2006.Della is survived by children, Jenelle Schatz, Ron Reynolds (Barbie), Denise Winkleman (Tim) and Joe Reynolds (Julie). She was predeceased by son, Roger Van Reynolds. She has 8 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, all of whom she adored. Mrs. Robins loved her Lord and was a devoted member of the Baptist church her entire life; her Bible was never far from her side.
She and Bill founded Bill Reynolds Jewelry in Tonkawa, OK during the 1950s, and she worked alongside him in this and other businesses until his death. Both she and Bill were active in numerous civic and community organizations. Della moved to Ponca City, OK after marrying Earl, and resided there for 30 years until Earl's death. She lived in the Tulsa area for the last ten years of her life, enjoying family and friends, including those at Baptist Village of Broken Arrow.
Della was an avid walker, gardener, reader of cowboy novels, golfer, sports fan, artist, crafter, and seamstress. She was known for her smile, her laugh, her love of telling or listening to a good story, her scratch-made chicken and noodles, and the best homemade pies and candies anywhere. She was gentle and unassuming in her later years, but also competitive, winning a prize for her handmade "Sunbonnet Girls" quilt at the Tulsa State Fair in the early 2000s, and being named Ms. Senior Oklahoma in 2015. Wherever they went in life, friends and family always knew Della had them in her prayers, and through a long life of good times and hard times, she never lost faith. She knew the Lord was refining her, and she wanted the same for us all. She was not afraid to die because she knew where she was going. But we will miss her here.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 22, from 4-6 p.m. at Moore's Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at Lakewood Baptist Church Monday, September 23, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Tonkawa IOOF Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Baptist Village of Broken Arrow. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Share memories at www.moorefuneral.com
