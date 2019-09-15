Delores Ann (Dee) Bayouth-Sallee, 90, was welcomed into eternity with open arms by her Lord and Savior on September 12, 2019. Dee was born July 10, 1929, daughter of Solomon H. and Salwa Andeel-Bayouth. On June 5, 1955 she married the love of her life, George Lincoln Sallee Jr., and they embraced 64 years of marriage. Dee enjoyed being surrounded by family, growing up alongside 12 brothers and sisters. It was apparent to everyone that family was her greatest treasure.
Dee spent her entire life in Collinsville, Oklahoma with her husband and three sons, Linc, Scott, and Stan. She graduated from Collinsville High School and began full-time employment at Bayouth's Department Store, and later managed Kay's Men & Boys Wear. Altogether she spent 30 years clothing her loyal customers. Dee and her niece, Phyllis owned and operated "Burgundy's Fine Gifts" in Tulsa. She and her niece treasured their 14 years of mutual love of fine gifts. Additionally, she authored a cookbook (Dee's Treasured Recipes & Family Memories) that contains Lebanese recipes passed down from her mother, family, and friends. Also included in her book are stories and photographs of cherished family memories. She left a legacy that will long outlive her and be treasured by future generations.
Dee was lovingly referred to by her family as "Sitti", the Lebanese term for grandmother. She was a dedicated fan of Collinsville High School Athletics, attending all of her son's basketball games, as well as her grandchildren's various sporting events. She was extremely proud of her sons, their wives, her grandchildren, and great-grandchild. She shared with them the importance of their Lebanese heritage, traditions, and unique family history. Dee was a member of Collinsville's Home Representative Club, hosting many events over the years. She was the longest member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit #2, for 72 years. Dee also belonged to the order of St. Ignatius of Antioch and was a lifelong member of St. Antony's Orthodox Christian Church. She loved cooking with the ladies of St. Antony's, preparing food for thousands.
Dee was preceded in death by brothers, Jamil, William, Kay, Bus, Eddie and Emile; sisters, Louise Farris, Juanita Jorishie, and Inez Jones. She is survived by her loving husband, George Sallee and three sons, George Lincoln (III) and wife, Carol Ann, Gregory Scott and wife, Cindy, Stanley Abe and wife, Kim; six grandchildren, Cassondra and husband, Mike Tatum, Coleton, Stanley, Caroline, Sophia, Lincoln IV; and a great-grandson, Benson. She is also survived by younger siblings, JoAnn Naifeh and Tex Bayouth; godchildren, Phyllis, J.P., Gina, Jimmy Charles, Sally, Bradley, Gregory, Tony Cole; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews; and special family member, Sami Jo Cole.
Dee made an incredible impact on every person she encountered and no one left her home without a full tummy and smile on their face. She was a light in many people's lives and spread love and kindness to everyone she met. Her legacy will live on and be cherished by future generations of her family and friends.
In her memory:
Viewing on Saturday, September 14th, from 12:00 to 6:00pm, at Collinsville Dolton Funeral Home, 1302 West Main Street, Collinsville, OK. Trisagion service Sunday, September 15th at 6:00pm. Funeral service Monday, September 16th at 10:30am. Both services will be held at St. Antony's Orthodox Christian Church, 2645 East 6th Street, Tulsa, OK.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Antony's Christian Orthodox Church (http://www.stantonytulsa.com/), or The Alzheimer's Association. You can make a donation on Dee's Tribute page at http://act.alz.org/goto/deesallee or by phone at 800.272.3900. You may also donate by mail, please make checks payable to "Alzheimer's Association" and mail to: Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.