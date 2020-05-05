Delwin Sullivan Long was born on July 25, 1932 in Colcord, Oklahoma. He went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at the age of 87.
Delwin grew up on a farm with four brothers where he experienced a very happy childhood. He graduated from Jay High School in 1950 where he also played basketball. He served in the United States Army where he qualified as a Sharpshooter. After getting out of the Army, he married his long time sweetheart, Yvonne Briggs, on June 18, 1955. He had known Yvonne since school days when they rode on the bus together. They lived in Tulsa a few years where they had two children, Curtis and Crista. Later they moved to Catoosa where they lived for approximately 35 years. They ended up living on some acreage south of Claremore for the last 20 years or so.
Delwin was a manager at Industrial Uniform for most of his career. He and Yvonne were also successful real estate investors and remodeled many houses together over the years. Delwin loved to spend time outdoors and some of his favorite activities were gardening, cutting firewood and working on his tractor. Probably his most favorite activity was deer hunting with his son, Curtis and his two grandsons, Ryan and Brandon. This provided countless stories and memories to discuss and tease each other about over the years. Delwin also loved to watch college basketball and football, especially if OU was playing.
Delwin was best known for his kindness, patience and generosity. He was one of those rare individuals that would drop whatever he was doing to help someone else. Because of these qualities, he was an ideal father, friend and husband. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Delwin was preceded in death by his parents, Sullivan and Marie Long; an older sister that died at birth; and brothers, Hubert Long, Manford Long and Dale Long. He is survived by Yvonne, his wife of 64 years; a son, Curtis Long of Claremore and his wife, Peggy; a daughter, Crista of Claremore and her husband, Rod Alderson; a grandson, Ryan Long of Owasso and his wife, Kendra and their three sons, Evan, Jacob and Zachary; and a grandson, Brandon Long of Owasso and his wife, Casey and their daughter, Holland.
Delwin will be laid to rest at Floral Haven Cemetery in Tulsa. Funeral arrangements are pending. www.floralhaven.com
