Denise Egan Armiger passed away at St. Francis Hospital on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Denise was born in Tulsa, OK, on January 30, 1956 and spent all of her life in Tulsa, graduating from Bishop Kelley High School in 1974. She worked for 40 years for Special Service Systems and retired in 2015.
Her surviving family include her loving husband of 28 years, Bill Armiger; step children, Jerry (Jamie) Armiger and Rachel (Bob) Brewer; daughter-in-law, Nancy Armiger; grandchildren, Daniel Armiger, Majestic and Jaxsyn Brewer; brother, David (Kathi) Egan; sisters, Cathy Spears, Lynn (Brent) Vockrodt, Dana (Mark) Hailey; many in-laws, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly.
Fitzgerald Southwood Colonial Chapel Funeral Home.
www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com
