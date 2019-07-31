Derrill Boswell Beaver of Broken Arrow, formerly of Camden, AR, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, with his immediate family by his side.
Mr. Beaver was born May 10, 1945 in Camden, AR. The son of Joe Beaver and Veda Beaver also of Camden, AR. Derrill started his professional career as the Boys Club Director of Magnolia, AR and ended his career as the owner of a sales/marketing company in Tulsa, OK. Mr. Beaver was a devoted father, grandfather, and great grandfather. His greatest enjoyments in life were spending time with his family, playing golf, hunting, fishing, and OU football.
Surviving are his children, Brad and Tracy Beaver of Tulsa and Matt Beaver of Broken Arrow. Also surviving are his siblings, Rusty Beaver, Gaye Adams-Bryant, Anita Grayson, and Wanda Shea. In addition, surviving are his grandchildren, Talen Beaver, Blake Beaver, Abbi Beaver, and four great grandchildren. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday, August 1, from 5 to 7pm at the Floral Haven Funeral Home in Broken Arrow.
A graveside service will be held at 1PM, Friday, August 2, at the Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK with Pastor Jim Bennett. Floralhaven.com
