Dewey V. Parker, 88, of Verdigris, OK, passed away peacefully in Tulsa, OK with family present on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was retired from American Airlines and also Avis Car Rental. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia A. Parker of Sand Springs; his second wife, Mary L. Parker of the home and a step daughter, Jeanne A. Page of Idaho. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was an active member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Survivors include his children, Tim Parker and wife, Malia of Portland, Oregon, Mike Parker and his wife, Marisa of Sand Springs, and Cindy Belauste of Tulsa; 5 step children, Marie Rusk of Arkansas, Diane Gargone of Verdigris, Becky Ostervold and husband, Lars of Bixby, Rani Long and Pat Marrs of Broken Arrow; his brother Jim Parker and wife, Judy of Tulsa; and many grand and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Dewey was much loved and cherished while here on earth and we are confident his eternal life with our Heavenly Father will be even better. Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
