Diana June Fazzini was born July 17, 1942 in Tulsa, OK and passed away September 24, 2019. She had four children, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and six nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved younger brother.
Diana was a very accomplished woman. She took care of not only herself, but her entire family. She was the leader of her clan, the matriarch that everyone looked to for advice about life, love, and everything in between. Diana worked with the disabled helping them to improve their quality of life, and she also was a recognized volunteer for the Jenks Chamber of Commerce.
Those who knew Diana remember her best as being outspoken, fiercely independent, stubborn, strong willed, and most of all, loving and kind. During her life, Diana fought for those she loved, and even for those she did not know. She made everyone's life better by being a part of it. She was a rock and a confidant for many, and a mother, not only for her own children, but for anyone who needed her. She chose to give freely of her time and attention to her friends, family and loved ones, and because of that Diana was truly a Blessing from God.
She will be remembered in the hearts of so many whose lives she impacted, and she will be missed now and always. We celebrate you and your life, Diana June Fazzini. God Bless you and keep you.
