After a battle with cancer, Dianne Shields-Colvin died on September 12, 2019, in Bartlesville, OK at The Journey Home at the age of 75.
Dianne requested to donate her body to science. Services for her will occur at a later date. A special thanks to Compassus Hospice and to the Journey Home for caring for Dianne in her last days. Family request that donations be made to the Journey Home, 900 Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK 74006. Moore's Southlawn 918-663-2233. Visit www.moorefuneral.com
