Diora Sandstrom, 88, died in Tulsa, OK, on March 30, 2020. Diora was born July 1, 1931 to Onie and Nora (Baldwin) Mills in Nekoma, KS. She married the love of her life, Ted Sandstrom, in Nekoma, KS, on June 3, 1951. She enjoyed working with people and held many jobs doing that. She was a teacher, a Welcome Wagon Hostess, a Tulsa Co. Precinct Official, an Artex (Liquid Embroidery) State Manager, and a volunteer and employee at several medical facilities, the latest being Community Care Senior Center. She did this until she suffered a severe stroke in May of 2018, which left her in a wheel chair. She was an active member of Memorial Drive United Methodist Church and OHCE (Oklahoma Home Community Education). Ted and Diora had many motor homes and loved to travel and see the many wonders across the country. Survived by: daughters and husbands, Dee Ann and Bill Gibbons, Julaine and Steve Farless, and Brenda Noland; grandchildren, Ted Gibbons, Patricia Gibbons Barton and husband, Seth, Jessica Thomas, Chelsea Farless Petges and husband, Kevin, Nicole Farless, Shelby Noland Wheeler and husband, Madison, and Kaylee Noland; great grandchildren, Danielle and Natalie Barton, Kennedy and Elnora Petges, Remington and Maverick Wheeler; siblings and in-laws, June Mills Greathouse, Lorrayne Mills Eveleigh and husband, Robert, George and LaDena Mills, Bernard and Ruth Mills, Arlyn and Gail Mills, Ron and Cathy Sandstrom, Wanda Lee Wiechman; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Preceded in death by: husband, Ted; baby daughter, JoElla; step granddaughter, Jaime Farless; and parents; siblings and in-laws, baby sister Trilby, DL and Norma Mills, BJ Sandstrom Pivonka, Jerry Greathouse, and Dean Wiechman. She always felt blessed to have such a close loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Memorial Drive UMC. To sign the guestbook go to www.moorefuneral.com.

