Dolores Cash White, 85, of Rogers, AR died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at her home. Dolores was born December 18, 1933 in Springtown, AR to Roy S. Cash and Naomi Condrey Cash.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, The Rev. Dr. Donald E. White, longtime pastor of First Christian Church in Bentonville; and a grandson, Lucas White.
Dolores was a member of the National Society Daughters of the America Revolution, Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century, the Democratic Party and ACLU. She authored several books on family genealogies and local church histories and retired from Webb & Bentonville Insurance agencies in 1994.
Survivors include one son, Daniel E. White and wife, Carola; two daughters, Rebecca Lisi and husband, Ric, and Mary Margaret Schneider and husband, Danny; six grandsons, Jacob E. White and wife, Rocio, Raymond P. Lisi, Aaron T. Schneider, Don S. Lisi and wife, Alison, John M. Schneider, Dustin Lawrence and wife, Megan; great-grandchildren, Lucas Swan, Draven Swan, Lily Lawrence, Mayson Lawrence, Ellianna Lawrence, and Anna Rene Lisi.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00PM, Friday, July 12, 2019, at First Christian Church in Bentonville. Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at First Christian Church in Bentonville. Private family graveside will be at Springtown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Donald E. White Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Benton County for an NWACC Student, 2601 SE "D" St., Bentonville, AR 72712 or NWACC Foundation, 1 College Dr., Bentonville, AR 72712 or the Democratic Party. Arrangements by Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers. Online condolences may be made to Stockdale-Moodyfs.com.
