Dolores Margrete (Bose) Messick was born September 24, 1934 in Bessie, OK, to Edward John Bose and Margrete (Buffing) Bose and passed from this life on February 10, 2020 at the age of 85.
Dolores was born in Bessie, OK, to a large family of wheat farmers. She went to college at Wartburg in Iowa, majoring in English. She was married to Clarence Roy Messick Jr. for 55 years and they were avid travelers, enjoying many trips to Europe. In addition, they spent many summers in Steamboat Springs, CO, listening to concerts in the park and supporting the local library. Dolores was a lifelong volunteer to many organizations including Meals on Wheels, the Iron Gate, local schools and more. She and Cla were members of St. John's Episcopal Church in Tulsa where she was most recently a member of St. Barbara's Guilds. Dolores was an avid reader and needle pointer whose many incredible pieces will be enjoyed for generations. Dolores was a great storyteller and often regaled her family and friends with stories about her youth on the farm. She raised 4 children and was a loving and generous mother.
Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Roy Messick, Jr.; her brothers, Victor Bose, Donald Bose, Edward Bose, Jr. and Robert Bose; and her sisters, Lucille Streeb, Marjorie Bose and Yvonne Baker. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Roy and Bobbie Sue Messick, Scott and Eve Messick, Hans and Mary Frances Messick and Daria and Pete Harvey; her brother, James Bose; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
Dolores was laid to rest next to her husband in a private family service at St. John's Episcopal Urn Garden in Tulsa, OK.
Should you wish to make a donation, please thoughtfully consider the Iron Gate.
Ninde Funeral & Cremation
(918) 742-5556.
